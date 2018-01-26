In a shocking incident, a man from India's Kolkata murdered his social media addict wife on Wednesday (24 January) after he found out that she had forgotten to cook lunch for him.

Surajit Pal, a resident of Alipore Road at Chetla area, has been arrested on charges of murder, news website DNA reported.

According to the police, Pal has confessed to killing his 36-year-old wife, Tumpa Pal after he suspected her of having an affair with someone, as she used to spend a lot of time on social media, the DNA report said.

The incident took place when Pal returned home for lunch but found out that his wife forgot to cook lunch for him and was busy with her phone checking her social media pages.

Pal first threatened his wife with a knife as she continued to check her mobile phone. Then in a fit of rage, he hit his wife on her head with the knife butt several times and later strangulated her with a towel, the report said.

Pal had even tried to kill himself by slashing his wrist after realising what he had done, police said.

Unable to do so, he put a bandage on the wound on his wrist and tried to flee the city. However, he was nabbed by the police.

The couple has two sons of which one had gone out of town to attend a marriage.

It was the younger son, a college student, who first discovered his mother's body after returning home.

Pal was produced at a lower court on Wednesday, 24 January and was sent to police custody.