In a strange incident reported in Sydney's north shore on Monday (9 October), a man has been spotted sitting on the edge of a rooftop on the 26th floor of an apartment building for hours and glancing at a woman's body discovered in an alleyway near the building.

A police spokeswoman in the Australian city said that their officers believe they know the man, but she did not reveal any details. An operation was underway, at the time of filing this report, to safely remove the man from the building.

The woman's body was discovered by a passerby at around 6.30am local time (8.30pm BST previous day) in an alleyway on Brown Street near Chatswood train station. It is suspected the woman, believed to be in her 20s, fell from the building where the man was dangling off the rooftop. It is, however, not clear if the man has any links to the victim or her death.

Police are negotiating with the "distressed" man with the help of a Korean interpreter, local media have reported. Authorities added that they cannot secure the crime scene until the man was safely moved out.

The body, covered in a blanket, is still lying in the alleyway, according to news.com.au. Traffic has been closed in the area as police operation continues.

Images posted by local media show the man has his shoes removed on the awning on the 26th floor that houses a communal gym. He has been perched up at the spot for over 11 hours and police have provided him bottled water and cigarettes, Sydney Morning Herald reported. The paper quoted police officials at the crime scene as saying that the man appeared "distressed".

Another man, who discovered the woman's body at the alleyway, told the Daily Telegraph Australia that he initially thought the woman was asleep, but soon realised she was dead.

"There was blood coming out of her face," Luke Bladen Williams Hamilton told the paper and added that her body was cold. "There was blood smeared on the wall. So either she walked there and fell over and touched the walls, or somebody else had touched her."