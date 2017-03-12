A man has climbed on top of the Dutch consulate in Istanbul and replaced it with a Turkish one, says an Associated Press report.

The act has come after mounting tensions between the two countries, after a Turkish minister was escorted out of the country on 11 March and another was prevented from entering the country.

Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, Turkey's minister of family, was prevented from entering Rotterdam's Turkish consulate and taken to the German border by Dutch police, after she was prevented leading a rally of ex-pats who support expanding President Erdoğan's powers.

On Twitter, one Turkish account holder described the act as a "mission completed" against "fascist Netherlands", while another user describe it as "an act of war".

The Dutch government said that holding the rally would not be feasible, as the country's general election is to be held on 15 March.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was also stopped from entering the Netherlands earlier in the day, when the government refused to give his plane permission to land.

Around 1,000 people gathered to protest the decision outside of the Turkish consulate in the Netherlands on Saturday (11 March). Dutch riot police used water cannon and mounted police to drive the group away.

Speaking about the extradition on Twitter, Kaya said: "The world must take a stance in the name of democracy against this fascist act! This behaviour against a female minister can never be accepted."