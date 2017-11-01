A US man was shot and killed in a fight over the Bible, police have said. The shooting occurred on Sunday evening (October 29) at a home in Dublin, Georgia.

The victim, Jaquell Smith, a 20-year-old college student, was shot twice in the head after getting into a heated exchange with his friend. Police have charged Raekwon Pauldo, 21, with carrying out the shooting. Police claim the disagreement started over forgiveness and the meaning of the Bible.

"These are friends. They've been knowing each other for a long time. They were arguing over stuff that didn't make any sense. As a result of that argument, one of the gentlemen just shot him – shot him in the head twice", police official Tim Chatman said.

"At one point in time they were arguing over the Bible, about forgiveness and then that turned to something else."

Following the shooting Smith was taken to Fairview Park Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. Pauldo was identified as the killer and arrested soon after.

Chatman slammed the "senseless" killing in an interview with local TV station WMAZ19.

"He was a college student trying to get an education. He was in a house, in fact there were some parents there, and it went from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds over nothing.

"You have a young man who's trying to get a college education, lost his life by the hands of a friend and it doesn't make sense, these senseless acts of violence we're seeing all over our country that we're killing one another like flies."