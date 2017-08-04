A man has been jailed for 10 years after accidentally shooting a woman with a shotgun while acting out a sexual fantasy.

David Jeffers admitted accidentally shooting a woman after placing the loaded shotgun inside her vagina, which his victim had agreed to.

After firing the gun, Jeffers then fled the hotel where he had met the woman to take part in the fantasy, leaving her bleeding on the bed. The 46-year-old woman suffered life changing injuries to her bladder and female reproductive organs but survived being shot with pellets.

The weapon which was used was described as an "antique shotgun, the size of a handgun, which fired .410 pellets and is usually used to kill vermin" reports The Mirror.

The pair had agreed to meet at a Britannia Hotel branch in Stockport, Greater Manchester, on 30 January after the woman had informed Jeffers of her sexual desires, telling him in a text message: "I can't sleep, so excited."

Jeffers and the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, both took cocaine and drank before taking part in sexual activity. After inserting the shotgun inside the woman's vagina, the weapon accidentally went off.

Jeffers then rang reception to inform then that a woman had been shot before fleeing to Manchester Piccadilly station and catching a train to Leeds.

Jeffers was due to stand trial at Minshull Street Crown Court on suspicion of attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life after it emerged that the victim had agreed to take part in the dangerous sex act.

His lawyer, Oliver Saxby QC, told the court Jeffers had "absolutely no intention" of harming his victim, adding "it being discharged was not by a deliberate act. He accepts that he was in possession of it when it went off but it was not deliberate."

Upon sentencing Jeffers to 10 years in jail, Judge John Potter told the defendant: "You had deliberately placed that firearm inside her vagina and at the time it was discharged your finger was on the trigger although it was accepted that you did not deliberately pull the trigger.

"This gun was used as part of a sexual fantasy with dreadful consequences and it is difficult to think of a more dangerous use of this weapon and this was a reckless and serious of the firearm.

"Her injuries are life threatening and she is having to cope with those for the rest of her life.

"She has been released from hospital but her daily life has been compromised and she faces the prospect of further surgery and she lives to suffer with the anguish for some time to come."