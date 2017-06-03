A man has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed and targeted with a noxious substance in east London on Friday (2 June).

The suspect, whose identity is still unknown, is thought to have attacked the victim in broad daylight before fleeing to nearby the Canning Town Tube station, according to reports.

The victim, a man in his mid-20s, was found wounded in the arm in Barking Road just after 12.30pm, the Evening Standard reported. Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he remains.

Police are investigating the incident. They said the victim is thought to survive and his condition is stable.

Although acid attacks are common in countries across Asia and the Middle East, experts have warned they are on the rise in East London.

The increase is thought to be linked to local gangs, who are increasingly using corrosive fluids as alternative weapons because it is easy to acquire such substances and there are no specific offences for this type of attack in the UK.

At least 20 people were hurt in an acid attack at the Mangle E8 nightclub in north-east London in April. At least one of the victims was left blind in one eye. The police have made several arrests in connection with the attack.