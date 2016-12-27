A man has been stabbed to death in central London on Tuesday (27 December).

London Ambulance Service received the call at 7.30am with reports of a man stabbed in Adelaide Street in Westminster, near the National Gallery.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead in the street. London's Metropolitan Police are investigating and have placed a cordon in the area.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers from Westminster CID [Criminal Investigation Department] are investigating together with colleagues from the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

"At this very early stage, there has been no arrest and enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.

"Cordons are in place in and around the Adelaide Street and St Martin's Lane area of Westminster.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police via 101."

The spokesman added the police believe they know who the victim is, but are awaiting formal identification and confirmation.

More to follow...