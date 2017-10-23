A man was found bleeding on the street after being repeatedly stabbed just yards from a primary school in broad daylight.

The victim of the assault was found laying on the ground in the Tower Road area of St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, at about 11.30am on Monday (23 October) after being repeatedly stabbed.

The incident, which took place outside the Christ Church Primary School, was witnessed by shocked residents of nearby streets.

BBC News Sussex reported that one witness to the stabbing said he overheard paramedics saying the victim had been knifed five times.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) confirmed that one man was taken to hospital adding that the attack was outside school premises, and not inside the school gates.

Secamb said ambulance crews took the man to hospital after the serious assault outside the school, based in Woodland Vale Road.

The school's calendar, which is posted online, says it is closed all week for half-term holidays.

In the wake of the attack, Sussex Police set up a police cordon down the residential street and were still manning the area close to the incident hours after the stabbing had taken place.

Insp Ed Neve, of Sussex Police, said in a statement that they are encouraging anyone who saw the incident to contact police as soon as possible.

"We have officers working in the area to find the suspect and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with this information," he said.

"Tower Road is currently closed while officers are on scene."

The force have not announced if they have arrested anyone in connection with the stabbing.