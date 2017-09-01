A man has been arrested after a stabbing during a 'mass brawl' at a shopping centre in east London this evening. (1 September)

The incident, in which one man was stabbed and another injured, occurred at Westfield shopping centre in Stratford at around 6pm.

Shocked customers reported seeing 'blood all over the floor' while others described their horror at seeing the victim lying motionless on the ground.

'Imagine getting locked in a store in Westfield only to come out to find blood all over the floor and police everywhere, brilliant,' tweeted one shopper.

The Met Police confirmed the stabbing saying they were called to reports of a fight near Stratford station.

A spokesman added: "A male was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service suffering a stab injury - condition awaits. ' second male was found with head injuries - his condition is not thought to be serious."

A man has been arrested nearby on suspicion of GBH and possession of an offensive weapon, police confirmed.

An investigation into the incident is underway, Mail Online reports.