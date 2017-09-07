A squabble between two siblings over internet bandwidth ended in death after one man allegedly stabbed his older brother following the fight.

20-year-old Timothy Record from Massachusetts, US, is in custody after being arrested at his family home where he is accused of killing his brother Nathan in a row that escalated over using Wi-Fi.

According to court documents, witnesses told police on the evening of 5 September the brothers were arguing about the use of the number of digital devices "which overwhelmed their internet bandwidth and led to a fight".

It is reported by local Boston CBS news outlet that Nathan "punched Tim in the face and head and went to his room". Authorities then allege that Tim "grabbed knives from the kitchen and stabbed Nathan in the chest".

Nathan, 23, was taken to a local hospital where he died from the injuries.

Timothy Record, who was questioned by police and then arrested, appeared at his arraignment on Wednesday 6 September and pleaded not guilty to the murder of his brother.

"I would say the family's in mourning at this point, that's probably the best way to describe their situation. Very sad, very tragic," Record's attorney told reporters.

Record was taken away from the court in handcuffs and shackles and the case will resume on 5 October.