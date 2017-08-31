An uncle who was in a relationship with his own niece murdered her by smashing a television over her head after she refused to let him touch her sexually in front of friends.

Christopher Wall, from Bournemouth, Dorset, killed Hayley Wall, who was his niece and partner, on Tuesday (13 December) last year after they argued in a home they shared.

Hayley died nine days after she was found wandering around outside a supermarket with serious head injuries by three students at around 10.30pm that day.

It emerged during a 12-day trial at Winchester Crown Court that the 25-year-old had been attacked by her 58-year-old lover at a home in Shelbourne Road.

A paramedic who treated Hayley revealed that she was able to tell them her name and address before saying that "my partner smashed a TV over the top of my head".

The Bournemouth Echo reported that she told the students that helped her that Christopher wanted to touch her sexually in front of everyone at the pub, but she had pushed him away.

Hayley died as a result of serious head injuries in hospital in the early hours of 22 December with a lodger telling police the pair had an argument on the night she sustained her injuries.

Apparently, the pair returned home after 7.50pm and appeared to have been drinking when shouting was heard then Hayley crying as if she was in pain. Hayley was then seen with her head covered in blood before she left the house.

Dorset Police attended the address and found signs of a disturbance with a large flat screen television that appeared to be damaged.

In the bedroom they shared, police found blood-stained clothing, blood smears and blood staining and further blood was found in the ensuite bathroom.

On arrival Christopher was found asleep and had what appeared to be stab or puncture wounds in his back and a cut to his hand. An ambulance treated him for his injuries.

When interviewed by detectives, Christopher provided a prepared statement, claiming he was attacked by Hayley with a pair of scissors and had used reasonable force to defend himself.

During two other interviews he refused to answer questions in relation to his relationship with his niece.

Senior Investigating Officer Neil Devoto, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Christopher Wall's violent actions on that night have resulted in the tragic loss of a young woman's life.

"I hope the jury's verdict will bring some sense of comfort to Hayley's family."

Christopher will be sentenced on Friday (1 September).