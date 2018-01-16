A video shown in Liverpool Crown Court shows the strange moment when Joseph McKeever, who would later be found dead inside a burning car, appears to pray in front of a man suspected of involvement in his death.

McKeever's body was found inside a burning Ford Focus ST in Wavertree on 15 June 2017 and footage shown in court appeared to show McKeever crossing his chest and praying to Lee Knox, who is currently on the run.

The trial sees 31-year-old Karl Kelly, 22-year-old Darren Colecozy, 22-year-old Jamie Grimes and Dylan Owen, also 22, face charges relating to McKeever's death.

The Liverpool Echo reported several CCTV clips were shown of McKeever, 54, at a pub with Knox in the days before his final sighting on CCTV walking towards a metal container on 14 June.

Prosecutors allege that McKeever suffered attacks over the next day until he was found in the burning car late in the evening.

All four men deny kidnapping and murder charges. Grimes has admitted false imprisonment, the paper reported, though the other three have denied the charge.

Police had previously issued a public appeal about the car later found burnt out, saying it was seen in front of a house on Picton Crescent in Wavertree with a group of males standing nearby.

"We know that the Ford Focus was parked up close to the front doorway of a property on Picton Crescent with its boot open," detective chief inspector, John Middleton, said at the time

"I would also appeal to anyone who saw the car leaving Picton Crescent or has any clues as to where it was between the time it left and 11.10pm when it was found burnt out on Whitehaven Road to get in touch.