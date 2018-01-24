Greater Manchester Police have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murder after the death of a toddler in south Manchester.

Officers say that the girl, aged 22 months, had "unexplained injuries" and are holding a 34-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both from Wythenshawe for questioning.

Emergency services were called to a house in Wythenshawe around 2pm on Sunday (21 January) to deal with what had been described as a "medical episode" with the girl who was taken to hospital and later died, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Larkin, from GMP's Major Incident Team said the young girl's family were being supported by officers.

"Investigations into all deaths are upsetting but when a young child is involved it is truly heart-breaking. We currently have specially trained officers supporting this little girl's loved ones at this difficult time and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this distressing incident."

"We also have a dedicated team of detectives working to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

"If you know something or believe you might have some information about this death, then please contact us immediately."

Anyone with any information can call MIT on 0161 856 6777.