A man has died and a woman was seriously injured after being struck by a train in Cheshire.

Emergency services were called to Holmes Chapel station at around 12.30pm on Monday (21 August).

One was airlifted to hospital and the other taken by ambulance.

The man later died while the woman was said by police to have suffered life-changing injuries.

While they have not been named, officers said their next of kin have been informed.

British Transport Police said the incident is currently being treated as "unexplained" and officers are working to establish the circumstances of what happened.

One passenger travelling towards London told of how his train had to perform an emergency stop because of the incident.

He wrote on Twitter: "En route to London, when the train had to do an emergency stop because we unfortunately hit someone, currently just outside Holmes Chapel."

Following the incident, train services between Cardiff and Manchester Piccadilly, as well as Euston and Manchester Piccadilly, were affected.

Services between Crewe and Alderley Edge were also suspended.