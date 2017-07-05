Manchester Airport's Terminal 3 has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

A bomb disposal team were sent to the airport following a "potential issue with a bag" at the terminal just before 9am.

Hundreds of people were forced to leave the terminal as a precaution and told to go to Terminal One for more information. The other two terminals at the airport are operating as normal.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 8.50am on Wednesday 5 July 2017 to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport.

"Officers are responding and a precautionary evacuation of terminal three is taking place.

"Explosive ordnance disposal (EDO) will be attending and enquiries are ongoing."

An airport spokesperson said: "Following the incident this morning on Terminal 3 is affected.

"Passengers using Terminals 1 and 2 should travel as normal. Passengers departing from Terminal 3 should go to Terminal 1 for more information. Passengers arriving into Terminal 3 will be brought though Terminal 1 at present."

