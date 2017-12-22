West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew has admitted club captain Jonny Evans could leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Northern Ireland international moved to The Hawthorns from Manchester United in 2015. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was keen on signing him at the end of the summer transfer window.

However, Pardew's predecessor Tony Pulis decided against letting the 29-year-old leave the club without finding a replacement. Evans continued at West Brom, who have continued to struggle in the Premier League this season. The ex-Stoke City manager confirmed interest from City, Arsenal and Leicester City in signing the 29-year-old in the summer.

Pulis was shown the exit door and was replaced by Pardew late in November. According to BBC, Evans has still not signed a new deal despite the arrival of former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager.

"I think you have to be realistic in these situations. Jonny is a top player, other clubs were interested in him in the summer. We know that and he knows that, we have to be intelligent and straightforward dealing with it," Pardew explained, as quoted by the BBC.

"He is under contract for West Brom. He knows he can have those conversations [about a new deal] with us. We will give him the best deal we can possibly go to on the financial side and length of contract, but that might not be the whole thing with Jonny."

The same report claims Guardiola is still keen on signing the former United defender in the mid-season transfer window and may face competition from City, their league rivals Arsenal and former Premier League winners Leicester City.

According to the Mirror, West Brom will sanction Evans' sale in January if they receive a bid in of around £30m ($40.1m).

It is not the first time Pardew has spoken about the possibility of West Brom losing Evans. Earlier in December, West Brom manager stressed that he fears losing the club captain in January.

"I'm never confident when you've got great players because other clubs want great players, so your best players are always vulnerable," Pardew had said.

"Jonny Evans is definitely one of them and he is our captain. Do I want to lose him? Of course not. Do I fear losing him? Of course I do."

It will be difficult for West Brom to retain Evans when he continues to attract interest from City, Arsenal and Leicester. In addition to this, his side's poor run in the Premier League also does not help his cause to continue at The Hawthorns.

West Brom are without a win in 17-match winless run in all competitions. Pardew is yet to register his first win as the Baggies new manager and he will be hoping to seal his first win when they face Stoke City in the next clash.