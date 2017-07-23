Manchester City have officially confirmed the signing of Danilo from Real Madrid. The Brazilian full-back has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium after the two clubs settled on a deal believed to be worth £27m ($35m).

"I am very, very happy to be joining Manchester City," Danilo told the club's official site. "There has been strong interest from other Clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola. As soon as I heard of his interest, I knew immediately I wanted to be a City player."

"I can't wait to get started and I'm looking forward to getting to know my new teammates over the coming weeks."

Danilo becomes City's fourth summer signing and their second full-back signing following the arrival of Kyle Walker earlier this month.

The 26-year-old does not have a confirmed squad number as yet but the club have announced that it will be revealed in due course.

"Danilo is a fine player who offers great versatility to our squad," City's director of Football Txiki Begiristain added. "He can operate in several different roles in both defence and midfield, increasing Pep's options ahead of the new season."

"We feel he has all the attributes needed to succeed at City and we look forward to helping him develop during his time here."

Danilo garnered the attention of Europe's top clubs during his spell with FC Porto, prompting a big money move to Los Blancos in 2015.

The former Santos player went on to make 55 appearances for Madrid in his two-year spell, winning one La Liga title, two Champions Leagues, a Uefa Super Cup and a Fifa Club World Cup.

However, Danilo was mostly resigned to the bench due to some inconsistent performances as well as the uphill task of displacing Dani Carvajal from the starting XI.

Manchester City will continue spending as they have reportedly agreed a €57.5m (£51.6m, $67m) deal for another full-back in Monaco's Benjamin Mendy which if completed, could take the club's summer spending to a total of £230m ($298.9m) — a global record for a transfer fee total in a single window.