Manchester City have officially confirmed the signing of Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur. The England right-back has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium after the two clubs settled on a deal that could be worth in excess of £50m - a record for an English player.

"I am thrilled to be signing for City and can't wait to get started," Walker, who will take the number two shirt, told City's official website of the deal, which is also expected to be the highest paid for a defender. "Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world and I feel he can help me take my game to a new level."

Walker is City's third signing of the summer so far, following the respective additions of AS Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

City's director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: "Kyle is a fine full-back, one capable of producing quality at both ends of the pitch. We've followed his progress at Tottenham and have been really impressed by how he has developed.

"He is now one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and justifiably an England regular. I am sure he will be a success at Manchester City this season and beyond."

Walker made 228 appearances for Tottenham in an eight-year spell following his move from Sheffield United in 2009 and last year was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for the second time in his career.

However, he reportedly fell out with manager Mauricio Pochettino over fitness and selection and was omitted in favour of Kieran Trippier for high-profile matches including the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea and north London derby clash with Arsenal. Manchester United and Barcelona were also initially said to hold an interest when it became clear that Walker's future lay elsewhere.

With one full-back now secured, City, who are said to have agreed to Tottenham's significant demands following several weeks of negotiations after seeing Dani Alves opt for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, are confident of signing AS Monaco's Benjamin Mendy in another £50m deal over the coming days. Guardiola allowed Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy all to leave on free transfers at the end of last season.

Spurs have yet to make a single signing so far this summer but will now step up their search for a replacement for Walker to compete with Trippier for a starting berth. Ricardo Pereira of FC Porto appears to be their main target, with Djibril Sidibe having committed his future to Monaco.