Manchester City have entered the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can as the German is stalling on signing a new deal with the Merseyside club. The contract rebel has entered his final six months in his deal at the club with a host of offers from clubs across Europe.

The Mirror reports that Can's decision to move may be linked with the Reds' ability to complete a deal for Leon Goretzka from Schalke, who is also on his final six months at the Bundesliga club. The 22-year-old was believed to have already reached an agreement with Bayern Munich but the same has been dismissed, allowing a flicker of hope for the Merseyside club in their pursuit of the midfielder.

The report states that Can is keen to complete a move to Bayern, where he started his career and should the Bundesliga club manage to swoop in for Goretzka, they are unlikely to be in the market for another midfielder. The German will then consider signing a new deal or consider offers from other clubs in England as he wants to stay in the Premier League. Arsenal are also reportedly keen to sign the player on a free in the summer.

Can, 23, has been one of the standout players for the Reds this season and was a key figure in their 4-3 win over City last weekend. He joined the Reds from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2014. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is understood to be keen on holding on to Can but admitted that the Germany midfielder could leave the club once his contract expires.

Juventus are favourites to sign him after the Serie A outfit's president Giuseppe Marotta confirmed their interest in taking the midfielder to Turin in the summer. However Can denied that an agreement with the club has been agreed and he is open to considering his future in the weeks ahead.

"My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer," Can said when asked about his future, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "I haven't signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone. I am talking with everyone."

"Of course I am talking with Liverpool. I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest.

"I just concentrate on the season, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team," the German midfielder added.