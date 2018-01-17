Manchester City forward Marlos Moreno has joined Flamengo on loan till 31 December, 2018. Moreno was signed by City in August 2016 from Colombian side Atletico Nacional but has failed to make a single appearance thus far for Pep Guardiola's side.

The 21-year-old had been on loan at Girona since the beginning of the season, but made only four appearances for the Spanish outfit which led to City cancelling the deal. Moreno spent 2016 on loan at Deportivo La Coruña and the club are looking to increase his playing time by moving him over to a club where he will get more minutes under his belt.

His breakthrough came at the Copa Libertadores of America in 2016, where he scored three goals and assisted four and was selected as one of the players in the team of the tournament. Moreno was called for the first time to the Colombian national team at the age of 19 . He was part of the campaign which helped his national side qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Meanwhile, Oldham Athletic have re-signed Manchester City youngster Kean Bryan on loan until the end of the season, according to M.E.N. The defender had been on loan at Oldham during the first half of the season, but returned to his parent club at the start of the month where a new deal has reportedly been agreed upon.

His productive spell at the Latics saw interest from a host of clubs such as Sunderland, Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood Town, but Bryan has instead returned to Oldham to continue his development. This will be a massive boost for Latics boss Richie Wellens, who is looking to strengthen his side in the January window.

Oldham will be looking to have Bryan registered before their Wednesday's EFL Trophy last 16 match against Leicester City U21 at Boundary Park. The match was originally set to to take place last Tuesday, but was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Wellens is hoping that Leiceister field a weaker side than the one they were supposed to field last week before the cancellation, as the trophy is an important one for them and would help them financially.

"Last week they were going to play Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Leonardo Ulloa and Robert Huth, so their team would have been about £65m. I was hoping between then and now that Musa might have gone to Russia and Iheanacho might go somewhere else!" he said.

"It's a big tournament for us financially, and we have a lot to gain from it. We've added three or four bodies since last week and hopefully Leicester may be a bit weaker."