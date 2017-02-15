Manchester City have suffered an injury blow as they confirmed their striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a "fractured metatarsal" in their 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on 13 February.

The incident took place early in the match when the Brazil international appeared to have twisted his ankle as he attempted to meet a cross. Pep Guardiola was hoping the 19-year-old's injury is not serious following his side's latest victory over Eddie Howe's men.

City have not revealed as to how long their player will be on the sidelines as Jesus will undergo further tests to find out the full extent of the injury. A statement on the club's official website read, "Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night."

"The 19-year-old was withdrawn from action after 15 minutes of the game and assessed by the Club's medical staff. He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff."

Jesus took to his Instagram account to thank City fans for their support following his injury setback. He said, "God writes right by crooked lines ... Thank you everyone who sent me msg, once it's all settled I'll let you know #logoestareidevolta #guerreiroatigindonãomorto."

City agreed a deal with Palmeiras for the teenager last summer and he made a switch to the Etihad in January. Since joining the Manchester-based club, Jesus has scored three goals and registered one assist in four league appearances.

According to the Mirror, the South American attacker could be out of action for at least two months. However, he could spend more time on the sidelines as reports suggest it could be the end of the season for Jesus.

Guardiola replaced his new striker with Sergio Aguero against Bournemouth. The Argentine international is likely to replace him in the starting XI until Jesus returns.