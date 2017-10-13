Sergio Aguero has delivered a massive boost to Manchester City as he is back in training after recovering from a car accident.

The striker could now be available for their weekend's game against Stoke City, a very positive news for Pep Guardiola, particularly as Gabriel Jesus is only expected to return from international duty on Thursday (12 October). The Argentine suffered the injury when the taxi he was travelling in veered off the road and collided with a post during a break in Amsterdam ahead of his international commitments with Argentina.

Aguero went to Twitter in order to quell fears over his injury and his swift recovery will come as a major boost for Guardiola, who can now take a lead over Manchester United, should the Red Devils drop points on their visit to Anfield on Saturday ( 14 October). City are currently above United by the virtue of a superior goal difference.

Aguero and Jesus have developed a formidable partnership at the Etihad, with the former scoring seven goals in eight games, while the latter has found the net five teams in nine appearances in all competitions.

"Back to training. I am ready!" Aguero said on Twitter.

Liverpool are United's first big test of the season, while City dismantled the Reds 5-0 last month and clinched an inspired 1-0 win away against Chelsea in the final fixture before the international break.

The former Atletico Madrid man needs one goal to equal Eric Brook's all-time City record of 177 and will relish the chance of facing Stoke, against whom he has scored eight goals in nine meetings.

The Potters arrive at the Etihad, where they have won just once in the last 10 games in all competitions, after beating Southampton 2-1 two weeks ago, in what was only their second league win of the season.