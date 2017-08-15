Manchester City will make a last ditch bid to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal with a £60m offer for the Chile international before the end of the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his deal at The Emirates Stadium and though Arsene Wenger has no plans to sell Pep Guardiola remains keen on making another addition to his attack.

The Daily Telegraph understand that despite the Gunners' stance a fresh offer will be submitted before the deadline on 31 August while City are plotting to give Sanchez a contract worth £400,000-a-week. Fox Sports understand that with the length of the deal expected to be four years, that the ex-Barcelona forwards stands to make in excess of £83m from the move.

But the major obstacle standing in City's way remains Arsenal intent not to sell Sanchez this summer, despite the prospect of losing him for nothing in less than a year's time. While Wenger has steadfastly denied he will leave, he is particularly adamant that he will not join a Premier League rival. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have both been linked with a move but their respective interest has cooled in recent weeks.

Sanchez has not played for Arsenal since the FA Cup final against Chelsea in May and having missed the Premier League opening weekend win over Leicester City is not expected to feature against Stoke City on Saturday [19 August] due to an abdominal injury. Should Sanchez remain he could play a key role in the club's attempts to return to the Champions League however there are concerns over his motivation having signaled his desire to leave.

Arsenal would also be left with limited time to find a replacement if they did cash-in on Sanchez, while there are also few options available with a move for Thomas Lemar of Monaco having come to nothing despite months of speculation. Wenger does have Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck, Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi yet none of the quintet can replicate Sanchez, who scored 30 goals in all competitions last term.

City meanwhile may have already signed six players and spent in excess of £200m this summer but Guardiola wants one final addition to strength is side's bid for the Premier League title and in the Champions League, a competition in which they have never progressed beyond the semi-finals. Bernardo Silva was the sole attacking addition made by Guardiola this summer, with the focus being on improving the club's leaky defence which cost them dearly last season. A deal for Sanchez would see the pair reunited after a one-year spell together at Barcelona in the 2011-12 season, a campaign in the Catalans only won the Copa del Rey.

Goalkeeper Ederson, full-backs Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo and midfielder Douglas Luiz - who has been loaned to Girona - have arrived at the Etihad Stadium, but it is in the final third where Guardiola wants to add further to his squad. They kicked-off their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over newly-promoted Brighton and Hove Albion, with Sergio Aguero and Lewis Dunk's own goal delivering victory.