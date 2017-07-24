Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Benjamin Mendy from Monaco in a deal that sees him become the most expensive defender of all time.

Mendy, 23, has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium for a reported £52m. That fee surpasses the £50m City have already paid this summer to bring in Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur and the £47.5m paid to Everton for John Stones last year.

The arrival of the France international takes City's total spending this summer over the £200m mark.

Chelsea had threatened to make a late swoop for the left-back but Mendy has made it clear the chance to work under Pep Guardiola was one he could not pass up.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City," Mendy said. "They are one of Europe's leading clubs and in Pep Guardiola they have a manager committed to playing attacking football. I am sure that over the next few years we will be successful."

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain, added: "Benjamin has all the qualities we are looking for in a full-back. For such a young player, he has a wealth of top-level experience.

"He is undoubtedly one of the world's best full-backs, our number one target in this position. We are all delighted to have him here at Manchester City.

City have allowed four full-backs to leave the club this summer with Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta released at the end of last season and Aleksandar Kolarov joining Roma on Saturday.

Replenishing his options at full-back, Guardiola has brought in Mendy, Walker and Danilo, the latter whom was signed from Real Madrid on Sunday.

Mendy only spent one year at Monaco after arriving from Marseille but excelled at the Stade Louis II, providing 11 assists in all competitions from left-back as the club won their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

City have twice gone to Monaco to bolster their squad this summer having signed Bernardo Silva from the Ligue 1 champions in June.