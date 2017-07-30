Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he is still on the lookout for a defender, but is generally happy with his squad. The Citizens have completed five transfers so far in the form of Danilo, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Ederson, and have spent in excess of £200m ($258m) this summer .

However, the spending is unlikely to end here, with the former Barcelona man suggesting that he may add one more to the already established trio of John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi to shore up his defence. He has invested in three full-backs this summer and will not be averse to a few more signings.

"I am happy with John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi. We don't have too much more to spend. We have spent a lot because we didn't have a lot of guys. But if the market gives us a chance we are going to try to sign (a defender)," Guardiola said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I'm happy with the squad we have. I was happy with the players I had last season. You never hear one bad word about the players," he added.

Guardiola has been linked with a move for Arsenal's marquee forward Alexis Sanchez but Arsene Wenger has gone on record that their prized Chilean is not going anywhere despite entering his final year of contract.

Guardiola has also opened up a possible route for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, who is being heavily scouted by Real Madrid. The 18-year-old emerged as one of the best and most coveted young players in world football in 2016-17 after scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances which led to the French giants being crowned the Ligue 1 Champions.

Arch rivals Manchester United have struggled to complete more deals so far, following their signings of Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof with Jose Mourinho reportedly frustrated by the lack of activity. Both clubs will compete in the Champions League this season, with City finishing third in the league last season, while United won the Europa League.