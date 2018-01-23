Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has reportedly agreed to join Manchester City in the January transfer window.

According to Duncan Castles of Arab News, the Premier League leaders and the Ukrainian outfit's negotiations are now "centered upon the timing of the transfer". The 24-year-old has been in fine form for Shakhtar and played the full 90 minutes as his side handed City their first defeat of the campaign in all competitions in the group stages of the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Fred and is keen on bringing the midfielder to the club in the ongoing transfer window. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager is looking to bolster his squad as City are competing in four competitions.

Shakthar are hoping to keep their player at the club at least until the end of the 2017/18 season. However, they may struggle to retain the South American midfielder who is a transfer target for the Premier League clubs.

Fred's form has seen him attract interest from City, while Manchester United also looked at the option of bringing the Brazilian to Old Trafford this month. Jose Mourinho had identified the midfielder as a player who can strengthen his side's squad.

United were successful in beating the Etihad outfit in signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. The Chilean international completed his switch to Old Trafford and as a part of the deal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved in the opposite direction.

In case of Fred, United are of the belief that the midfielder is now heading towards City. His addition will further strengthen their squad. The Brazilian's ability to play as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or as a left-back will provide Guardiola more options during the team selection.

City manager will be looking to use him as a link between his side's defence and attack. Fred can also play higher up the pitch, which is the position used by Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva. A source told the Arab News that Shakthar will receive a fee of around €40m (£35m, $48m) for Fred.

With Fabian Delph injured and Yaya Toure at the end of his City career, Guardiola lacks cover for Fernandinho in the second half of the season. According to the Manchester Evening News, Delph's injury has forced the Cityzens to make an approach for Fred in January.

Fernandinho also arrived at the Etihad from Shakthar in 2013. City will be hoping that Fred can emulate his compatriot in order to become one of the star players at the club.