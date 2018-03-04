Live 4pm GMT: Manchester City vs Chelsea Manchester City five wins from the Premier League title.

Chelsea five points off the top four with a game in hand.

Blues bidding for consecutive wins at City for first time since 2008.

City have won their last 13 straight home games.

11 min 15:14 We wait to hear why N'Golo Kante has been left out today. The Frenchman missed three games earlier in the season but has started all 25 of Chelsea's Premier League games which he has been fit for. Cesc Fabregas has benefitted either way and reclaims his place. No spot for Ross Barkley on the bench incidentally. His Blues career really hasn't taken off.

17 min 15:07 No doubt Pep Guardiola is looking at the visit of Basel in mid-week with his team, though the Silva-De Bruyne-Sane-Aguero quartet start again.

19 min 15:05 Two changes also for Chelsea. N'Golo Kante misses out, with Cesc Fabregas coming back into the midfield, while Pedro replaces Alvaro Morata. Olivier Giroud on the bench alongside Gary Cahill.

21 min 15:03 Two changes for City. Kyle Walker does make it after going off in mid-week, with Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko coming in for Vincent Kompany and Danilo.

32 min 14:52 If Antonio Conte is to take his leave from Chelsea this summer, as is expected, then can he leave the club with any hope for next season. The Blues are face Barcelona Champions League last-16 second leg and face Leicester in the FA Cup last eight, so today is certainly down on their priority list but as defending champions they have a reputation to uphold.

39 min 14:45 What is the team news ahead of today's game? Man City are expected to be without Kyle Walker, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling due to injury, while Fabian Delph is suspended. Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ethan Ampadu and David Luiz are all missing for Chelsea. Ross Barkley returns after being absent for the loss at Manchester United.

41 min 14:44 A view of the Etihad Stadium ahead of kick-off. Whatever happens this season, as least one Premier League champion will have played here this term.

47 min 14:37 Tributes continue to pour in for Davide Astori, the Fiorentina captain who died overnight. It is with great sadness that we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Davide Astori after today's shocking news. — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 4, 2018 Everybody at Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened at the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team-mates at this time. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 4, 2018