4pm GMT: Manchester City vs Chelsea
- Manchester City five wins from the Premier League title.
- Chelsea five points off the top four with a game in hand.
- Blues bidding for consecutive wins at City for first time since 2008.
- City have won their last 13 straight home games.
Can the in-form Willian produce more magic at the Etihad?
Fans beginning to assemble at the Etihad.
And Chelsea have confirmed that news.
And here is the reason. Illness keeps Kante out.
We wait to hear why N'Golo Kante has been left out today. The Frenchman missed three games earlier in the season but has started all 25 of Chelsea's Premier League games which he has been fit for. Cesc Fabregas has benefitted either way and reclaims his place.
No spot for Ross Barkley on the bench incidentally. His Blues career really hasn't taken off.
No doubt Pep Guardiola is looking at the visit of Basel in mid-week with his team, though the Silva-De Bruyne-Sane-Aguero quartet start again.
Two changes also for Chelsea. N'Golo Kante misses out, with Cesc Fabregas coming back into the midfield, while Pedro replaces Alvaro Morata. Olivier Giroud on the bench alongside Gary Cahill.
Two changes for City. Kyle Walker does make it after going off in mid-week, with Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko coming in for Vincent Kompany and Danilo.
And now the Chelsea XI.
The Man City team has dropped.
Team news should be with us any minute now.
If Antonio Conte is to take his leave from Chelsea this summer, as is expected, then can he leave the club with any hope for next season.
The Blues are face Barcelona Champions League last-16 second leg and face Leicester in the FA Cup last eight, so today is certainly down on their priority list but as defending champions they have a reputation to uphold.
Chelsea arrive at the Etihad Stadium.
What is the team news ahead of today's game?
Man City are expected to be without Kyle Walker, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling due to injury, while Fabian Delph is suspended.
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ethan Ampadu and David Luiz are all missing for Chelsea. Ross Barkley returns after being absent for the loss at Manchester United.
A view of the Etihad Stadium ahead of kick-off. Whatever happens this season, as least one Premier League champion will have played here this term.
Tributes continue to pour in for Davide Astori, the Fiorentina captain who died overnight.
Manchester City can take another giant step towards the Premier League title if they can beat the reigning champions Chelsea this afternoon.
Pep Guardiola began what he hopes is a dynasty at the Etihad Stadium with victory in the Carabao Cup final, and his side can go within four wins of the championship if they can win today.
Antonio Conte's side have endured a rocky 2018 and are on course to miss out on a place in the top four. Liverpool and Tottenham both won on Saturday, meaning the Blues trail by five points and simply have to avoid defeat today to ensure they remain in contention.
All the build-up and team news ahead of the 4pm kick-off on the way.