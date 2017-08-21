Live 8pm: Manchester City vs Everton Man City and Everton looking to build on opening weekend wins.

Ronald Koeman's side have won all four games this season without conceding.

Toffees not won in last six visits to City but won last meeting 4-0 at Goodison Park.

Gylfi Sigurdsson on the bench after £45m move from Swansea City.

Now 19:11 No infographic from Everton tonight displaying their team, which is a crying shame. If that changes, I'll let you know.

2 min 19:08 Everton: Pickford, Keane, Williams, Jagielka, Schneiderlin, Baines, Gueye, Holgate, Rooney, Davies, Calvert-Lewin. So two changes made by Ronald Koeman from the opening win over Stoke. Mason Holgate comes in at wing-back, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin moving up front. Tom Davies comes in for Davy Klaassen. Sandro Ramirez also misses out.

8 min 19:02 BREAKING NEWS: Gylfi Sigurdsson on the bench for Everton. Full team news to follow.

11 min 19:00 Teams on the way from the Etihad. The question is, Gylfi, or not to Gylfi?

23 min 18:47 One detail worth mentioning before we get into previewing this intriguing Premier League fixture. City will tonight continue to pay tribute to those who lost their lived in the terrorist attack in May at the Manchester Arena which saw 22 people killed, in their first home fixture since the episode. Each of their shirts will feature the worker bee, a symbol of the unity the city has shown in the wake of the attacks, and will incorporate the red and yellow colours of Catalonia following another wave of attacks in Barcelona last week. The shirts will then be auctioned off and the proceeds given to the charities set up to support those affected by both attacks.

30 min 18:40 So how might both sides line-up tonight? Man City could have Ilkay Gundogan back for the first time in eight months following a knee problem, but he is not expected to start. Guardiola's side could be unchanged from the 2-0 win at Brighton, with Fabian Delph and Benjamin Mendy both injured. Gylfi Sigurdsson could make his Everton debut tonight but having featured sporadically in pre-season it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to start. Sandro Ramirez could return after missing the Europa League win over Hajduk Split, and Ronald Koeman could shuffle his pack three days out from the return leg in Croatia.