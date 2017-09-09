Manchester City host Liverpool in the fourth game of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (9 September).

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 12.30pm BST. Live TV coverage is on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Catch the highlights on Match of the Day at 10.20pm BST on BBC One.

Overview

'The team that defends best will win' – That's the general consensus ahead of Manchester City's Saturday lunchtime meeting with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's team boasts an array of talent in attack, and despite strengthening his defence with record-breaking signings — Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker — the Cityzens still look suspect at the back. They will be without the latter, who is suspended, while talismanic captain Vincent Kompany will also be absent owing to injury.

The Belgian defender's absence will be a big loss for City, who are looking to continue their winning momentum and keep pace with Manchester United at the top of the table. John Stones is likely to partner Nicolas Otamendi, while Danilo will fill in the right-back slot vacated by Walker.

It remains to be seen if Sergio Aguero makes the starting XI or if he has to continue his stint on the bench with Guardiola preferring to play Gabriel Jesus in the number nine role. In midfield Ilkay Gundogan could make a return to the matchday squad for the first time in over 10 months after he recovered from a knee injury.

Liverpool are in a similar situation as City as they boast one of the best attacking lineups in the league with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah forming a potent front three. However, their defence is also not the best despite Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren forming a strong partnership.

Liverpool will be without Philippe Coutinho for the visit to the Etihad after Jurgen Klopp decided not to rush him into action despite him being fully fit. However, there is likely to be a debut for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who joined on deadline day from Arsenal.

The England international could start on the bench owing to the form of the current starting XI and they will be keen to build on their 4-0 win over the Gunners prior to the international break. Klopp has a good record against City since moving to England and he is yet to lose to them.

Stat of the Match: Liverpool are unbeaten against Manchester City under Jurgen Klopp (W3, D1).

What Managers Say

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): "I'm sad [for Vincent Kompany] — I would like him to be fit. He made a huge effort. Our physios worked a lot to take care of him so the last seven, eight, nine games of last season he played without a problem.

"Every time I play Jurgen's teams I learn a lot. Top manager, top club, top players. It will be a nice game tomorrow," via BBC Sport.

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) [on Coutinho]: "It was not the most easy time, but that is the transfer window. I think we handled it really well. He could have played 15, 20 minutes in the City game, maybe longer, but I think really it makes sense [to leave him out].

"I said yesterday in the dressing room: 'Boys, welcome two new players: Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain] and Phil [Coutinho]'," via BBC Sport.

Betting Odds (888Sport.com)

Manchester City to win: 17/20

Liverpool to win: 16/5

Draw: 3

Team News

Manchester City

Probable Lineup: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo Silva, Jesus, Sterling.

Liverpool

Probable Lineup: Mignolet, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.