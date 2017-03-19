Live Latest: Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool Bacary Sagna and Aleksandar Kolarov make way for Nicolas Otamendi and Yaya Toure in Pep Guardiola's only two changes from midweek defeat to Monaco

Roberto Firmino returns for Liverpool, with Divock Origi dropping to the bench and Ragnar Klavan keeping his place ahead of the fit-again Dejan Lovren

Fourth-place Liverpool sit just a point behind Manchester City before kick-off, although the hosts have a game in hand

Pep Guardiola seeking a quick response after his side spurned a 5-3 aggregate lead en route to being knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday

While tending to struggle against so-called smaller clubs, the visitors have taken 19 points from nine games against other top-six teams so far this season

City have lost five of their last six top-flight matches against today's opponents and were beaten 4-1 in this same fixture last season

Earlier: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton, Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United

Now 16:31 Michael Oliver gets proceedings started. No need for any unnecessary away strips here. It's sky blue vs red all the way. City will kick from left to right in this first half, with the harsh glare from the floodlights puncturing the late afternoon gloom in drizzly Manchester.

4 min 16:27 The teams emerge from the tunnel and we are almost ready to get underway.

15 min 16:16 That latest triumph for Tottenham also means that Cit, unless they win by 10 goals, cannot move up to second with a win today.

17 min 16:14 The final whistle has sounded at White Hart Lane, where Tottenham have beaten Southampton by two goals to one. Mauricio Pochettino's men took an early lead through Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli later doubled their advantage from the spot. James Ward-Prowse reduced the deficit shortly after the interval, but Spurs, minus Harry Kane of course, held on to extend their run of home league wins to 10. The gap between them and London rivals Chelsea is back down to 10 points.

23 min 16:09 When these two teams last met at Anfield on New Year's Eve, Georginio Wijnaldum headed home an early Adam Lallana cross to keep Liverpool within six points of dominant leaders Chelsea. An inexplicable January collapse then saw the club go from title contenders to fighting just to make the top four.

27 min 16:05 Liverpool will have fond memories of their last visit to this ground. In November 2015, with Klopp's reign still in its infancy, an own goal from Eliaquim Mangala and further efforts from Philippe Coutinho, Firmino and Martin Skrtel secured a 4-1 win and prevented City from returning to the top of the table. As per Opta, that is their only win in the last seven league meetings at the Etihad. City have lost five of the last six top-flight clashes in total and are without a clean sheet in their last 12 matches against Liverpool in all competitions.

37 min 15:54 Injury-plagued captain Kompany made the last of his six appearances in 2016-17 almost two months ago and he was also omitted from the matchday squad for games against Middlesbrough and Monaco despite training and travelling with his teammates. Explaining his continued absence earlier this week, Guardiola has this to say... The reason why is because he didn't play games because he was injured. He was a long time injured and sometimes he has arrived and been injured again. It was a risk, I wanted to be sure. Now he is going to the national team to play more minutes. I wanted to be sure he can compete from the beginning, don't waste one game because he cannot play 90 minutes, or maybe when we play the last 15, 20 minutes he's injured again. I would like a little bit more time to be sure. But, of course, we are so happy he is fit.

It was our desire from the beginning of the season but he was not fit. There are a lot of processes, a lot to do when you are not involved. Sometimes you need to see he understand that to do that. The first step is to be fit to make a training session and in the last two weeks he's been there. It is worth noting that Kompany has actually been left out of Roberto Martinez's Belgium squad for matches against Greece and Russia.

45 min 15:46 Firmino replaces Origi in Liverpool's only change. The Belgian is deemed fit enough for the bench, however. Ragnar Klavan surprisingly keeps his place ahead of Lovren, who is also named among the visiting substitutes as Joe Gomez and young Harry Wilson drop out. Teenage forward Ben Woodburn will hope to play some part following a memorable week in which he was handed his first senior international call-up by Wales boss Chris Coleman.

51 min 15:40 Guardiola makes two changes to the team beaten by Monaco, with Bacary Sagna and Aleksandar Kolarov making way for Otamendi and Toure. Fernando, Nolito and Aleix Garcia come onto the bench as Pablo Zabaleta, Jesus Navas and Fabian Delph drop out of the matchday squad altogether. Still no Vincent Kompany for City either. It looks as if Fernandinho will be deployed as a right-back. Toure is set to anchor the midfield and allow a potent quartet of Leroy Sane, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero to flourish.

1 hr 15:29 As well as becoming the first team ever to seal a top-flight double against a side led by Guardiola, victory for Liverpool today would also see the Catalan suffer six league defeats in the same season for the very first time as a manager. Klopp's men have won just one of their six away matches to date in 2017, however - a narrow 1-0 FA Cup replay triumph at League Two Plymouth Argyle.

1 hr 15:23 Klopp has also been left sweating on the fitness of Divock Origi, who was pictured back training at Melwood on Friday after sitting out most of the week. "The icing on the cake is that Divock Origi was off yesterday because he felt a little bit – probably not serious but in our situation we have to be really sensitive," the manager said at his pre-match press conference. "That's what we did. We will see if he can be involved today or tomorrow, but it's not 100%." Neither Adam Bogdan nor Danny Ings will play again this season, meanwhile. Young midfielder Ovie Ejaria ruptured his syndesmosis - a ligament positioned between the shin bone and ankle - during a shock FA Cup defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

1 hr 15:15 For Liverpool, captain Jordan Henderson remains sidelined with a foot injury and Daniel Sturridge has yet to recover from a fresh hip problem sustained while he was working his way back from a virus. Neither player will feature for England during their upcoming double-header against Germany and Lithuania, although Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that his skipper will return in time for a post-international break Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield. Roberto Firmino is expected to be fit after a thigh issue suffered against Arsenal that forced him to miss the win over Burnley, while Dejan Lovren is also available again after starting and coming through 75 minutes unscathed for Mike Garrity's U23s in a 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Monday night. He had previously been out for six weeks due to a combination of knee and back trouble.

1 hr 15:07 City remain without long-term absentees Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus this afternoon, although Nicolas Otamendi and Yaya Toure could earn recalls after both being left on the bench for that 3-1 defeat in Monaco that levelled the aggregate score at 6-6 and saw the visitors knocked out on away goals.