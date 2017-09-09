With a move to Barcelona now off the table for the time being, the playmaker is fit again – but won't be involved today. Jurgen Klopp believes the 25-year-old will stand to benefit more from a few more training sessions instead of being thrown straight back into the deep end.

Philippe Coutinho miraculously overcame a back problem that ruled him out of Liverpool's first three games of the seasons to play twice for Brazil during the international break.

"He made a huge effort, our physios worked a lot to take care of him, so the last seven, eight, nine games of the season he played without problem for 90 mins. This season we take care of him, he played three games 90 minutes. Now was the period of three games a week and unfortunately we lost him. We will try to recover as soon as possible.

"He played with Belgium against Gibraltar. They won 9-0. He had a little problem in his calf. I think he will not be able for tomorrow. It will be short [his absence]. The next time he will be able to play. I'm sad. I would like him to be fit.

Kyle Walker is back in contention today having served his one-match suspension for that red card picked up on his home debut against Everton. Today, it's Raheem Sterling's turn, he sits out after his late sending off in the win over Bournemouth.

After starting and completing City's first three games of the season, Vincent Kompany is unavailable today with a calf problem suffered on international duty. Reports in Belgium suggested this week the knock isn't a major concern for City's medical team, but given the captain's history with calf problems, no chances are being taken this afternoon.

The Premier League was snatched away from us just three weeks after its return last weekend, leaving us all cursing the international break and all is stands for, We've all calmed down a bit now however and we are set to be treated to one pretty spectacular fixture to welcome us back this afternoon.

Manchester City haven't quite clicked into gear yet this season; after that opening day win over Brighton they were held to a home draw by Everton before needing that injury-time winner to see off Bournemouth at Dean Court last time out.

With that in mind, a meeting with Jurgen Klopp's side isn't ideal. Pep Guardiola struggled against the German last season, losing at Anfield before Sadio Mane's late equaliser at the Etihad ensured there was no revenge in the reverse fixture in March.

City's form against the Reds was even worse before Pep's arrival, losing 4-1 at home and 3-0 at Anfield during Manuel Pellegrini's final season in charge – although they did get some revenge after beating the Reds in the League Cup final.

Thanfully, there is almost a guarantee of goals when these two meet, just twice in last 12 meetings has it ended goalless.

Liverpool meanwhile found their form just before the break, putting a woeful Arsenal to the sword at Anfield. Former Gunners midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has since joined up, and could be in line for his debut today.

