Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (19 March) with both teams battling for a place in the top four.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4.30pm GMT. Live TV coverage is available on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Radio commentary is available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights on Match Of The Day 2 at 10.20pm GMT on BBC One.

Overview

Jurgen Klopp engineered a 4-1 win over Manchester City last season to end a six-game winless run at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side are under pressure following their exit in the Champions League midweek and the Reds boss will be keen to utilise the opportunity to strengthen their position for a top-four finish.

City are also fighting for a place in the top four and can reduce the deficit to Chelsea at the top of the table with a win, but will fall behind the Merseyside club if they fail to pick up points on Sunday. The former Barcelona manager will be keen for his team to return to winning ways after drawing their previous home game against Stoke City.

Guardiola has no new injury concerns going into the game apart from long-term absentees Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus. Nicolas Otamendi will return to the starting lineup with Vincent Kompany poised to rejoin the first-team after returning from a knee injury.

After a bad start to 2017, Liverpool have recovered well and won their last two games against Arsenal and Burnley. They can go eight points clear of fifth placed Arsenal with a win, but they will have played two games more than the Gunners and Manchester United, who are also in the hunt for a place in the top four.

Klopp is sweating over the fitness of Roberto Firmino, who remains a doubt for the clash, but Dejan Lovren is likely to return to the starting lineup after returning from a knee injury. The stats favour the Reds as City have lost five their last six meetings between the two sides.

What managers say

Pep Guardiola: "I have heard people have written that I will change 12 or 13 players [this summer]. That is impossible. They have contracts. You have to pay them.

"We will try and improve the team. Next month and a half I expect a huge step forward. Next season will be better. Just because they are out of contract doesn't mean they will all leave. Some will stay," via BBC Sport.

Jurgen Klopp [on Pep Guardiola and Man City]: ""I am not in doubt about his quality. Maybe a few people are but I am not. I respect him a lot. I know probably a few people think (differently) now they are out of the Champions League but I think the way they played was quite impressive as Monaco.

"City could have won the game easily in the second half but because they are human beings they missed a few chances. For me City is the most difficult team to play. I know their image at this moment in this country is a little bit different," via BBC Sport.

Betting odds (betfair)

Manchester City to win: 1

Liverpool to win: 29/10

Draw: 27/10

Team News

Manchester City

Possible XI: Caballero; Sagna, Otamendi, Stones, Kolarov; Toure, Fernandinho, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane; Aguero

Liverpool

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana; Mane, Firmino, Coutinho.