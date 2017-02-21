- Manchester City looking to putting one foot in quarter-finals of Champions League.
- In City's way is Monaco, who are brimming with attacking talent.
- Leonardo Jardim's men have scored more than 100 goals this season and helped dump Tottenham out of Champions League in group stages.
- Guardiola will be without Vincent Kompany for the first leg at the Etihad.
- Bayer Leverkusen hosting Atletico Madrid at the Bayer Arena.
- Roger Schmidt's men looking to reach last eight for the first time since 2008.
Manchester City's substitutes: Bravo, Zabaleta, Fernando, Nolito, Navas, Delph, Iheanacho
Monaco's substitutes: De Sanctis, Dirar, Moutinho, Carrillo, Germain, Diallo, Toure
TEAM NEWS
Atletico Madrid: Moya, Vrsaljko, Savic, Gimenez, Filipe Luis, Gabi, Saul, Koke, Carrasco, Griezmann, Gameiro.
TEAM NEWS
Bayer Leverkusen: Leno, Henrichs, Dragovic, Toprak, Wendell, Aranguiz, Kampl, Bellarabi, Brandt, Chicarito, Havertz.
TEAM NEWS
Monaco: Subasic, Mendy, Sidibe, Glik, Raggi, Fabinho, Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva, Lemar, M'bappe, Falcao.
A sneak peek into Monaco's dressing room.
TEAM NEWS
Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Toure, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero.
A sneak peek inside City's dressing room and a statistic that bodes well for Monaco.
Pep Guardiola will not have Vincent Kompany available to him for his tonight's game but Gael Clichy could feature after shaking off a back problem.
Kompany has struggled severely with injuries over the last two years but is not far away from returning to the first team fold, according to Guardiola, who also has a decision to make over who between Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero starts between the sticks.
"(Vincent) Kompany is not ready for tomorrow, I think it won't be long," Guardiola said in his press conference. "The Huddersfield game he will be ready. Gael Clichy had a problem in his back, but he is much, much better. Maybe he will be back tomorrow.
Good evening and welcome to IB Times UK's coverage of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League clash against Monaco.
City are not playing the most glamorous side left in the competition, but they are certainly coming up against one of the most dangerous. Monaco have scored over 100 goals already this season and helped end Tottenham's campaign in Europe's most prestigious competition at the group stage.
Leonardo Jardim's men have previous of knocking out English opposition at this stage of the Champions League; Monaco surprisingly edged out Arsenal in the last-16 two years ago. Guardiola's side do not have the sturdiest defence but they do have a wealth of attacking talent that is more than capable of taking the Ligue 1 leaders apart. It promises to be a cracker.
Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen face Atletico Madrid at the Bayer Arena. Roger Schmidt's men are striving to reach the last eight of the Champions League for the first time in almost a decade, while Atletico will hope make light work of the Bundesliga outfit and progress closer towards their third European final in four years.
Stick with us for all the action as it happens.