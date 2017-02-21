Pep Guardiola will not have Vincent Kompany available to him for his tonight's game but Gael Clichy could feature after shaking off a back problem.

Kompany has struggled severely with injuries over the last two years but is not far away from returning to the first team fold, according to Guardiola, who also has a decision to make over who between Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero starts between the sticks.

"(Vincent) Kompany is not ready for tomorrow, I think it won't be long," Guardiola said in his press conference. "The Huddersfield game he will be ready. Gael Clichy had a problem in his back, but he is much, much better. Maybe he will be back tomorrow.