Manchester City take on AS Monaco in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash at the Etihad on 21 February, Tuesday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST. Live coverage is on BT Sport 2. Radio commentary of the match is available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

City failed to beat Huddersfiled Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup clash on 18 February as the clash at the John Smith's Stadium ended in a goalless draw. This has forced a replay and the clash is likely to take place during the next midweek.

The Premier League club's failure to beat Huddersfield has brought an end to their four match winning streak. City qualified for the knockout stages after finishing second in Group C table, behind Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola's side have won only two of the fixtures during the group stages. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager will be hoping to improve that record in the knockout stage.

AS Monaco enter this fixture a 1-1draw against Bastia. Sadio Diallo gave an early lead for the hosts before Bernardo Silva scored the equaliser for the Les Monegasques in the 52nd minute. The latter's goal made sure that his side are still unbeaten in 2017.

Leonardo Jardim's side boast one of the prolific attacks in Europe and he will be hoping his players can shine when they take on City at the Etihad. Radamel Falcao, the former Manchester United and Chelsea striker will be hoping to prove a point on his return to England.

The Ligue 1 outfit will be looking for a victory, while also making sure that they can score as many away goals as possible, which will give them the advantage heading into the second leg that will be played at Stade Louis II in March..

What they say

Pep Guardiola: "As a spectator, it is so nice to see them. I am really impressed how good they are. The full-backs play like wingers, the wingers play like attacking midfielders. The two strikers are fighters – Falcao and Germain, they are killers in the box. Both holding midfielders – Silva and Bakoyoko – are intelligent, physically strong. A complete team. It is the most successful team in Europe in terms of scoring goals and a tough draw. I'm looking forward to playing against them and seeing what our level is and I just have compliments because they are a really good team. I know how tough PSG can be in the French league. Yet this season Monaco are top, four or five points ahead, and that shows how good a job Jardim has done," Guardiola said.

Leonardo Jardim: "We had a good game, we created lots of chances in the first half. I have congratulated Kylian Mbappe for his three goals. He was great offensively but I have [congratulated] him on his defensive work as well. The team must now recover. Two days of rest and preparation for Bastia. I told the players that the best way to prepare for Manchester City [in the Champions League] is to win against Metz and Bastia," Jardim told ESPN.

Betting Odds

Manchester City to win: 8/13

Draw: 16/5

AS Monaco to win: 24/5

Team News

Manchester City

Possible XI: Bravo; Sagna, Otamendi, Stones, Clichy; Toure; Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Aguero.

AS Monaco

Possible XI: Subasic; Toure, Gilk, Jemerson, Mendy; Silva. Fabinho, Moutinho, Lemar; Germain, Falcao.