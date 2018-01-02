- Manchester City can re-establish 14-point lead if they beat Watford.
- Carlos Carvalhal takes charge of Swansea City for the first time at home against Tottenham Hotspur.
- Eighteenth hosts 19th as West Ham United face West Bromwich Albion led by ex-Hammers boss Alan Pardew.
- Winless in eight Southampton host Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.
That is a good segway [whey!] into the team news from St Mary's.
Not a clue what is going on here outside Southampton's St Mary's Stadium. Is this what they did with the Virgil van Dijk money?
So despite being taken out by Jason Puncheon at Selhurst Park, Kevin de Bruyne is fit to start for Manchester City tonight. It is quite a formidable team Pep Guardiola has put out tonight with Burnley to come in the FA Cup. Watford could be in for a long evening.
Watford make two changes from the late loss to Swansea. Etienne Capoue and Andre Gray come in for Tom Cleverley and Stefano Okaka.
Five changes for the champions elect Manchester City.
John Stones and Fabian Delph come into the back four. Kevin de Bruyne does start as Raheem Sterling and David Silva both return. Sergio Aguero replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Teams in from the Etihad Stadium.
Here are the teams from the London Stadium....
Four changes for Tottenham. The headline news is Harry Kane is only on the bench due to illness, with Fernando Llorente making his first Premier League start for Spurs against his former club. Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose miss out with knee and hip problems but Victor Wanyama is on the bench after five months out.
Three changes for Swansea from the win at Watford. Angel Rangel comes in at right-back instead of Kyle Naughton, while Mike van der Hoorn is included in a back-five. Nathan Dyer replaces Tammy Abraham.
Teams are in from the Liberty Stadium.
Mauricio Pochettino and his Tottenham team have arrived at the Liberty Stadium.
Watford only won once in December and Marco Silva - who was being linked with the Everton job earlier in the season - faces a tough task to turn around the Hornets' fortunes.
A relegation battle is not likely to follow but if they want to nail down a top half spot where they haven't finished in the top flight since 1987 they could do with starting tonight against a City side who could be vulnerable after the injury-plagued draw at Palace.
What of Man City vs Watford?
Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne are both out for City are going off against Crystal Palace. David Silva could return and John Stones and Sergio Aguero are in line for recalls.
Troy Denney remains suspended for his red card against Huddersfield as Marco Silva prepares to name an unchanged side.
Teams should be with us from the Liberty Stadium in around 20 minutes, but how might both sides line up?
Kyle Naughton is out after a stamp on Stefano Okaka saw him given a three-game ban. Tammy Abraham and Wilfried Bony are both doubtful through injury, while Ki Sung-yueng and Kyle Bartley are missing.
Harry Kane is carrying a cold but is expected to feature. Victor Wanyama is back for the first time since August due to a knee injury. Toby Alderweireld is out.
The new Swansea manager in place for his first home match in charge.
The festive period might be officially over and the post-Christmas and New Year gloom may be descending with significant vigour, but the Premier League is unrelenting and tonight we have four more games to help stave off your inevitable return to reality.
Our four games tonight may include Manchester City hosting Watford, but the real focus is on the fascinating battle at the bottom with five of the bottom six in action. Swansea City are propping them all up and they host Tottenham in Carlos Carvalhal's first home match in charge.
Elsewhere, the two other sides in the drop zone West Ham and West Brom face-off at the London Stadum, while Southampton take on Crystal Palace as both sides aim to pull away from danger.
With Storm Eleanor on its way I suggest you stay indoors, wrap up and tuck into that Milk Tray you've been storing away while keeping abreast of all tonight's football from the top flight. The diet can wait another week.
All the team news and build-up on the way.