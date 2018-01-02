Live Manchester City can re-establish 14-point lead if they beat Watford.

Carlos Carvalhal takes charge of Swansea City for the first time at home against Tottenham Hotspur.

Eighteenth hosts 19th as West Ham United face West Bromwich Albion led by ex-Hammers boss Alan Pardew.

Winless in eight Southampton host Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace. Premier League fixtures [7:45pm kick-off unless otherwise stated] Manchester City vs Watford [8pm] Southampton vs Crystal Palace Swansea City vs Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion

6 min 19:14 Not a clue what is going on here outside Southampton's St Mary's Stadium. Is this what they did with the Virgil van Dijk money?

8 min 19:12 So despite being taken out by Jason Puncheon at Selhurst Park, Kevin de Bruyne is fit to start for Manchester City tonight. It is quite a formidable team Pep Guardiola has put out tonight with Burnley to come in the FA Cup. Watford could be in for a long evening.

14 min 19:06 Watford make two changes from the late loss to Swansea. Etienne Capoue and Andre Gray come in for Tom Cleverley and Stefano Okaka.

16 min 19:04 Five changes for the champions elect Manchester City. John Stones and Fabian Delph come into the back four. Kevin de Bruyne does start as Raheem Sterling and David Silva both return. Sergio Aguero replaces Gabriel Jesus.

28 min 18:52 Four changes for Tottenham. The headline news is Harry Kane is only on the bench due to illness, with Fernando Llorente making his first Premier League start for Spurs against his former club. Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose miss out with knee and hip problems but Victor Wanyama is on the bench after five months out.

30 min 18:50 Three changes for Swansea from the win at Watford. Angel Rangel comes in at right-back instead of Kyle Naughton, while Mike van der Hoorn is included in a back-five. Nathan Dyer replaces Tammy Abraham.

40 min 18:40 Watford only won once in December and Marco Silva - who was being linked with the Everton job earlier in the season - faces a tough task to turn around the Hornets' fortunes. A relegation battle is not likely to follow but if they want to nail down a top half spot where they haven't finished in the top flight since 1987 they could do with starting tonight against a City side who could be vulnerable after the injury-plagued draw at Palace.

48 min 18:32 What of Man City vs Watford? Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne are both out for City are going off against Crystal Palace. David Silva could return and John Stones and Sergio Aguero are in line for recalls. Troy Denney remains suspended for his red card against Huddersfield as Marco Silva prepares to name an unchanged side.

54 min 18:26 Teams should be with us from the Liberty Stadium in around 20 minutes, but how might both sides line up? Kyle Naughton is out after a stamp on Stefano Okaka saw him given a three-game ban. Tammy Abraham and Wilfried Bony are both doubtful through injury, while Ki Sung-yueng and Kyle Bartley are missing. Harry Kane is carrying a cold but is expected to feature. Victor Wanyama is back for the first time since August due to a knee injury. Toby Alderweireld is out.