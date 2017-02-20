Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi 'fits the profile' of Real Madrid, according to his agent Martin Sendoa. The Argentina international is happy in Manchester but Sendoa believes he could replace Madrid defender Pepe, who looks set to move to China in the summer.

Otamendi, a former youth graduate of Velez Sarsfield, joined City from La Liga outfit Valencia for a fee of £32m in the summer of 2015 but has not particularly improved the backline at The Etihad Stadium. Despite his troubles in the Premier League, Sendoa thinks a switch to Madrid is possible and also revealed that Barcelona have been monitoring the 29-year-old for a number of years.

"Pepe is leaving Real Madrid and Otamendi fits the profile they are looking for," he told Radio Continental, relayed by Sport. "Jorge Mendes (Cristiano Ronaldo's agent) is also managing Otamendi in Europe."

"Barcelona have also followed him since he was at Valencia. Nico is happy at Manchester City. But who wouldn't like to play at Real Madrid? It's the biggest club in the world."

Sendoa may think Otamendi 'fits the profile' of Real Madrid, but it is hard to see where the former Porto defender would fit into Los Blancos' starting line-up. Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane are two of the finest defenders in La Liga while Nacho Fernandez has proven to be an able deputy. Madrid also have talented young centre-half Diego Llorente on their roster, while 20-year-old Philipp Lienhart is highly thought of by the Real Madrid hierarchy.

Otamendi has been a regular figure in Manchester City's starting line-up under Pep Guardiola, playing 28 times in all competitions this season. The Copa America finalist will hope to be included in the Catalonian's side on Tuesday evening when Manchester City host free-scoring Ligue 1 outfit Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 knockout tie.