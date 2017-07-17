An investigation is underway after a mosque in Manchester was targeted by a suspected arson attack.

The Manchester Nasfat Islamic Centre in Newton Heath suffered "significant damage" following a fire just after 11.40pm on 16 July. More than 30 firefighters attended the scene to tackle the blaze, which is now under control.

No one was inside at the time of the blaze, but police confirmed they are treating the incident as "suspicious".

Dale Corrigan, who lives opposite the mosque, told the Manchester Evening News: "It spread really quickly, it started on the right-hand side of the building and went to the roof and there was really thick black smoke. I went round and started waking people up to let them know.

"I rang the fire service but they said they were already on their way – they got there really quickly, the police were there within two minutes too.

"There has been trouble at the centre before, but I've never seen anything this bad."

Mosque spokesman Shamusideen Oladimeji added: "It has been seriously damaged – the police won't let us in. We don't know why this happened. We try to be good neighbours and we try to be involved with our local community."

The mosque was the victim of an arson attack in 2014. Police have said it is too early to say whether to say whether the latest incident is a hate crime.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesperson said: "The fire is being treated as suspicious and a joint investigation has been launched by GMP and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service [GMFRS]."

A GMFRS spokesperson added: "We were called at 11.43pm to Droylsden Road in Newton Heath to reports of a fire. We sent five pumps to the scene and an investigation is now underway."