A Manchester restaurateur has been handed a five-year disqualification for employing illegal workers.

Norman Musa, a director of NMR Trading Ltd which traded as Ning Restaurant, Manchester, will not be able to run a business until December 2021.

The disqualification came after an investigation by the Insolvency Service and means Musa cannot control or manage a limited company for the duration of his disqualification.

The investigation found that Musa failed to ensure that the business completed relevant immigration checks on its employees, resulting in the employment of two illegal workers.

The breach was discovered following a visit to the restaurant from Home Office Immigration Officers on October 2 2014, and a penalty notice of £20,000 was imposed on the company. The penalty remained unpaid at Liquidation on December 15 2014.

Robert Clarke, the head of insolvent investigations north at the Insolvency Service, said: "The Insolvency Service rigorously pursues directors who fail to pay fines imposed by the government for breaking employment and immigration laws.

"We have worked closely in this case with our colleagues at the Home Office to achieve this disqualification. The director sought an unfair advantage over his competitors by employing an individual who did not have the right to work in the UK in breach of his duties as a director.

"The public has a right to expect that those who break the law will face the consequences. Running a limited company means you have statutory obligations as well as protections. If you fail to comply with your obligations then the Insolvency Service will investigate you."

The disqualification means that Musa cannot:

act as a director of a company

take part, directly or indirectly, in the promotion, formation or management of a company or limited liability partnership

be a receiver of a company's property

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Illegal working is not victimless. It undercuts honest employers, cheats legitimate job seekers out of employment opportunities and defrauds the taxpayer.

"Businesses should be aware that they have a duty to check that their staff have permission to work in the UK. We are happy to work with employers who play by the rules but those who do not should know that they will not go under our radar."