Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the suicide bomb attack on Manchester Arena on 22 May. 22 people, including children, died in the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert. Around 60 people are injured.

In a seperate incident, Police arrested a man at the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester, which was temporarily evacuated.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on 23 May that authorities were aware of the identity of the bomber and that they were investigating whether he was acting alone or as part of a terror group. Police say the lone male attacker died at the scene.

May described the incident as an "appalling terrorist attack. It's now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack, an attack that targeted some of the youngest people in our country with cold calculation."

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: "My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones"

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

