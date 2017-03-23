Manchester United have reportedly had two different offers rejected by Monaco to sign 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid, Arsenal and other European giants are also said to be monitoring the French player but Spanish radio station Cadena Cope says that Jose Mourinho's side have been the first to approach the Ligue 1 side with two big bids worth €80m (£69m, $118.7m) and €110m.

Mbappe made his Ligue 1 debut for Monaco in December 2015 and last season only scored one goal in 14 appearances for Leonardo Jardim's side.

However, the teenager has shocked the world in the current campaign after having scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 appearances.

He scored two goals in the recent Champions League double tile against Manchester City to help his side go through to the quarter-finals of the competition. Recently he was included by Didier Deschamps in the French national squad ahead of high-profile stars like Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsene Wenger recently revealed that Arsenal were closely monitoring his development after admitting that the Monaco star has what it takes to become the next Thierry Henry.

"He is not exactly Thierry Henry but it is true that he has similar qualities and the future and talent is similar," the Arsenal boss told the Ligue 1 show.

"We follow him, we know him very well, and he is developing well. He extended his contract with Monaco last season and so it's Monaco who are going to decide his future. He could be another Thierry Henry."

Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Tottenham and City have also been linked with his services in recent months while earlier this week AS claimed that Real Madrid are ready to make every effort to make him their next Galactico signing.

AS added that Los Blancos will face stiff competition to secure his services as last week Monaco turned down a €110m bid from an unnamed Premier League club as the Ligue 1 side consider that Mbappe's worth will keep increasing in the last part of the season.

Cadena Cope now adds that sources "very close" to Mbappe told them that Manchester United have had two serious offers rejected in recent weeks to sign the coveted striker.

The radio station says that United made an initial €80m bid for the forward last month and launched a second bid worth €110m following his impressive performance against Manchester City in the Champions League last 16.

Furthermore, Cope says that Real Madrid are yet to make any formal move as the same sources are assured that United have been the only club that have made firm bids to sign the player.

The Red Devils made a similar attempt to lure Anthony Martial from Monaco in 2015 while last summer they broke the world record transfer fee to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in a deal worth around £89m.