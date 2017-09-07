Manchester United have expanded their scouting department with the addition of Piotr Sadowski as their new representative for Central Eastern Europe. Sadowski leaves his role as deputy academy operations director with Lech Poznan to move to Old Trafford in the latest change made by Jose Mourinho's regarding the club's recruitment network.

The Pole joins after two years in Poznan where he initially joined as managing director of the academy before a minor restructuring saw his role overhauled. A popular figure with the Ekstraklasa side, Sadowski joins an ever-expanded group of scouts which is charged with bringing the best young talents to the red half of Manchester.

Sadowski announced the move by writing on Twitter: "A new chapter. It's time to begin." He added, per the Loch website: "I would like to thank all of you for your cooperation. Over the last two years we have been able to improve the functioning of the academy.

"Our greatest success at the time was the introduction of several academy's first teammates, but also the infrastructure development including the construction of a pitch in Popowo. During the last two years we have created better conditions for the players to work, among others. by opening the primary school of sports championship."

The addition is the latest change to the United scouting department which has undergone several changes since the arrival of Mourinho in the summer of 2016. Javier Ribalta was recruited from Juventus earlier this year having played a role in the club signing Paul Pogba and Dani Alves in previous transfer windows.

Marcel Bout remains from Louis van Gaal's short spell in charge as United's head of global scouting and operates alongside chief court Jim Lawlor and Armand Benneker in what is among the most sophisticated scouting systems in Europe.

The arrival is second new face to come through United's doors in as many days after the club confirmed the addition of 16-year-old Spainish youngster Arnau Puigmal, who has joined the club's Under-18 squad. The 20-time English league champions fought off interest from Barcelona to acquire the midfielder who came from Espanyol's Cadete A side.