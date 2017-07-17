Manchester United are close to clinching their third signing of the summer after reaching an agreement with Inter Milan for the transfer of Ivan Perisic. Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku have already arrived from Benfica and Everton respectively.

Jose Mourinho has been on the trail of the Croatia international since the start of the transfer window and after weeks of negotiations, the two clubs have reached an agreement. Perisic is said to have already agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club with the fee said to have been the only stumbling block.

Inter were holding out for a fee in the region of £50m ($65.3m), but United were unwilling to bow down to their demands. According to the Sun, the two clubs have now reached an agreement and will complete the deal for a fee of around £40m.

Luciano Spalletti was reluctant to allow a key player to leave the team, but the winger is said to have conveyed his wish to move to United and play in the Premier League. Perisic created more clear-cut goal scoring chances than any other player in the Serie A last season and contributed with 11 goals and as many assists in 36 league games.

The Italian giants have zeroed in on Lazio star Keita Balde Diao and are said to be close to completing a deal for the attacker. The Senegal international will replace Perisic in the squad, which is one of the key reasons Inter softened their stance in terms of allowing the Croatian winger to leave for a reduced fee.

Mourinho made it clear at the start of the summer that his summer transfer wish list was with the club hierarchy and he has now acquired three of his targets. The Portuguese manager is keen on signing a defensive midfielder and has targeted moves for Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier and Chelsea's Nemanja Matic.

The north London club have made it clear that they will not allow the Englishman to leave this summer, but Matic could be available following Chelsea's signing of defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco last week.