Manchester United are ready to make Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier their fourth summer signing after agreeing to meet the Ligue 1 club's £27m ($35.6m) valuation. Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have already been confirmed by the Red Devils.

United are awaiting the outcome of the defender's appeal against a conviction for assaulting a police officer, which is said to be heard by a court next week. Aurier was handed a two-month prison sentence after he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer in September last year.

The United Kingdom (UK) Home Office pulled his visa after his conviction and the Ivory Coast international is currently banned from entering the country, which resulted in him missing a Champions League game against Arsenal last season.

According to the Mirror, the 20-time English champions are ready to meet PSG's £27m valuation and have agreed in principle a £90,000-a-week contract with the defender, but will only ratify the deal once they understand the situation with regards to him being allowed to enter the UK.

The report claims that Mino Raiola, who has taken Paul Pogba, Zlatan Imbrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and most recently Romelu Lukaku to United is acting as a mediator between the club and the defender's agent Stephane Courbis.

Aurier will be allowed to leave the French giants this summer after they signed Brazilian full-back Dani Alves on a free transfer from Juventus and with Thomas Meunier also on their books, the Ivorian has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to strengthen the right side of his defence and bring in another addition to compete with Antonio Valencia, who is the manager's current first choice right-back. Matteo Darmian, who is the second choice, played most of last season as a left-back and could be used as an alternative to Luke Shaw in that position for the upcoming campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with interest in procuring Aurier's services with Mauricio Pochettino keen to bring in a replacement for Kyle Walker, who joined Manchester City and became the world's most expensive right-back.

Kieran Trippier is the manager's only option at the moment and the Ivory Coast defender has been identified as a perfect candidate to replace the attack minded Walker. However, according to French publication Le Parisien, the north London club will wait for PSG to drop their valuation before making a move later in the transfer window.