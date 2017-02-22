Anthony Martial has distanced himself from speculation suggesting that he is considering an exit from Manchester United in the summer and confirmed that he is keen to remain with the club for the foreseeable future.

The French striker had a dream debut campaign following his move from AS Monaco in 2015, but has struggled in his second season in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho. He has lost his place in the starting XI with Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan preferred ahead of him which has seen him make just 10 starts in the league thus far.

Mourinho made it clear that he wants to see more effort from the striker and indicated that he needs to impress when offered the chances. The Portuguese manager was referring to the game against Liverpool (15 January), when Martial started but failed to impress before being hauled off after 65 minutes.

The France international failed to play a single minute in the next three league games, but impressed with a goal and an assist after being reinstalled in the starting XI against Watford on 11 February. Martial was linked with a move to Sevilla in January with reports also suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur were monitoring his situation, but the striker has made it clear that he has no intention of quitting Old Trafford.

"I love Manchester. I love the club. I love the fans. I enjoy them backing me. I try to be as good as possible to make them happy. I want to stay as long as possible in this club," Martial said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"Last year I played a lot I had possible to play back to back games. I enjoy playing and I have to wait.

"We have a good group with many players. The coach tries to freshen the group and the players. I work very hard. I work a lot and surrounded by great players. I am very lucky for that and very fortunate to train and play with them. I try to be focused," he explained.

"I am sure next season will be even better."

Martial's preferred position is as a central striker, but he has been used on the wings during his time at United. The Frenchman is unfazed at his displacement and revealed that he also enjoyed playing on the wings, and proved it last season when he scored 11 goals from his 25 games on the left-wing.

"I started as a central forward but even in Monaco sometimes played as a winger and got used to this role. I enjoy it.

"As long as I am on the pitch I am happy. The important thing is to be on the pitch and it is not about the role," the French striker added.