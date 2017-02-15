Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann says he has "doubts" over a summer move to the Premier League amid reports linking him with a big-money transfer to Manchester United.

In an interview with RMC, Griezmann, 25, admitted to being a fan of Premier League football but said he had concerns over the weather and lifestyle in England.

He added that the Spanish La Liga best suited his game and that his future depended on how Atletico finish this season.

"With Real Sociedad, I felt that I needed to leave. For the moment, I do not know where that desire came from," Griezmann said.

"Who knows how the season will finish. If it finishes badly, maybe I will ask myself the question. For the moment, it is not relevant."

"Aside from that, I am asking myself where I could go. In Spain, there is Barcelona and Real Madrid," the France forward continued.

"Barcelona have the three (Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez) up top. Real Madrid, that is impossible because of the club I am at. I think that between them, there is a pact [not to trade players].

"Germany, the league does not attract me much. France, not for the moment."

"And England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather... I need to feel happy outside."

Griezmann has more than four years left on his contract with Atletico and has an £85m ($106m) buy-out clause.

He is reported to be United's number one summer transfer target, with Yahoo Sport claiming earlier this month that the Red Devils had the "basis of an agreement in place" to sign the France international in a deal that is likely to go close to breaking the world record £89m the club paid to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer. A United source later denied the report.