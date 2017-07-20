Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti has parted ways with his agent Donato Di Campli in order to team up with super-agent Mino Raiola.

The 24-year-old confirmed the news on social networking site Instagram on 19 July. He wrote: "I hereby announce that, as of this moment, the only person who is authorised to represent me in all matters related to sport is Mr Mino Raiola."

"I thank Mr Di Campli for the excellent job done so far and I take the chance to confirm my deep and unchanged faith in his abilities."

Verratti has been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes, with Barcelona keen on securing his services. His former adviser, Di Campli hit out at the Ligue 1 outfit's chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi for claiming the midfielder is a "prisoner of the Emir of Qatar" at PSG.

"Verratti is a prisoner of the emir at PSG. Not selling him to Barcelona for 100 million euros has become a matter of pride. Marco is perfectly aware of his contractual commitments to PSG, but it is normal that he feels flattered by the interest of Barca. Who would not be?" Di Campli was quoted as saying by the Sun.

Di Campli's comments did not go down well with PSG and Verratti as the Italian international was forced to issue an apology and distanced himself from his ex-agent remarks.

"I saw what my agent said and I just want to say that they are not my words at all. I want to apologise to everyone at the club: the president, the fans and the players," Verratti explained.

"I am very happy here. We go back to training now. I am thrilled to be back here and start working again.

"I know the club trusts me and I really want to apologise once again. I have a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain. I became the player I am today thanks to the club and that's why I am deeply sorry.

"They were not my words and he (my agent) made a big mistake. I hope that this will not happen again ... I will do my best as I always do for the club."

Despite the player's comments, it has not stopped him from being linked to other clubs. Apart from Barcelona, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are also interested in signing the PSG midfielder this summer, reports the Mirror.

Verratti decision to make Raiola his agent has come as a welcome boost for the Red Devils in their pursuit of the player. The Italian-born Dutch representative has helped United make four out of their last six signings and the list includes Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Henrik Mkhitarayn.