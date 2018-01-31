Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog.

Daley Blind will not be joining Roma on deadline day in the January transfer window after Manchester United blocked the exit of the Netherlands international.

Sky Italy reported that the Serie A club had begun talks to acquire the 27-year-old on a permanent deal after the departure of Emerson Palmeri to Chelsea on Tuesday [30 January].

Blind's opportunities this season have been mainly restricted to United's Champions League and domestic cup campaigns, having made just three starts in the Premier League.

United were said to want to recoup the £13m they paid Ajax for Blind in 2014 but Roma have had any hopes of a deal dashed by Jose Mourinho's insistence to keep his squad together.

"Right now, time is running out, because it's the last day of the market," Blind's father, who also acts as his agent, told La Roma 24. "Yes, I confirm that Roma wants it, but Manchester United does not want to sell him on loan, but only on a permanent basis. They would not want to sell it now, but only in the summer, the price is good, but the operation is difficult.

"It's really difficult because Man Utd wants to keep him, play in the Champions League , the Premier League, the FA Cup and can play in different competitions, the group is very united and they want it to stay.

"The choice of Italy would be very interesting for him but Manchester United is a great club that does not need to sell players and does not need money. Mourinho wants to keep this group. It would take a few days, maybe a week, but they are available a few hours. Really very difficult."

The decision to retain Blind comes amid the absence of Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly, who has not played since November after undergoing ankle surgery, while Axel Tuanzebe has moved to Aston Villa on a six-month deal.

One move United have completed on deadline day is the return of 21-year-old midfielder Matty Willock from a season-long loan spell at FC Utrecht.

He failed to start a single Eredivisie match during his spell in the Netherlands and sees his season-long loan cut short on the final day of trading in the January window.

The Sun understand the ex-Arsenal protégé is in line to move to Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone for the remainder of the campaign.

Four players have already been allowed to leave Old Trafford this month with the permanent exit of Henrikh Mkhitaryan accompanied by the departures on loan of James Wilson, Demetri Mitchell and Tuanzebe. Alexis Sanchez is the sole arrival from Arsenal.