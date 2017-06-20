Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been accused of defrauding Spanish authorities of €3.3m (£2.9m, $3.7m) in tax during his time at Real Madrid.

The Spanish prosecutors have filed a criminal tax fraud lawsuit against the current United boss regarding two counts against the authorities allegedly committed in 2011 and 2012.

The prosecutor's office in Madrid is alleging that the former Real Madrid boss defrauded a total of €3.304.670 - €1.611.537 in 2011 and €1.693.133 in 2012.

