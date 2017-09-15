Paul Pogba's injury has angered Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who has blamed the Frenchman for ignoring medical advice over his hamstring issues, according to reports.

Pogba was withdrawn after 19 minutes during United's 3-0 win over Basel in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night (12 September) and now faces up to six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The France international will miss United's next three Premier League fixtures against Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace , as well as their trip to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League. Pogba will also miss next week's game against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup, a fixture which in all likelihood he would have sat out anyway, and faces a race to be fit for United's clash against Liverpool at Anfield on 14 October.

According to The Sun, however, Mourinho has had little sympathy for the club's record signing, who reportedly ignored instructions from United's medical staff on how to deal with his long-standing hamstring problem.

Pogba played 51 games last season but missed three weeks in March after succumbing to a similar injury to the one he suffered on Tuesday night and was given advice on how to strengthen his muscles to avoid potential set-backs.

The 24-year-old, who left the ground on crutches, has instead opted to receive treatment from a personal trainer, which United believe has instead exacerbated the risk of him getting injured.

Speaking after the match against Basel, Mourinho admitted he was unaware of the extent of the injury but stressed that he would not "cry" after Pogba's latest setback.

"I don't know [the extent]. I just know from experience it's a muscular injury. In my experience, muscular injuries stop you from playing for a few weeks, I think," Mourinho told United's official website.

Pogba's injury setback could allow Ander Herrera to get back into the starting lineup. Mourinho has used Matic, and the former Juventus man in the central midfield position this season. The latter's absence in the next few weeks allows Herrera to fight with Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick for a place in the starting lineup.

Fellaini replaced Pogba on Tuesday night and was one United standout performers after coming on, breaking the deadlock just before half-time. However, there are lingering doubts that a midfield combination featuring the Belgian and Matic could lack the dynamism required to unlock defences and one of the main criticisms aimed at United last season was they looked to ponderous when in possession.