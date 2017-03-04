Jose Mourinho has included Luke Shaw in Manchester United's squad to face Bournemouth on Saturday (4 March) and believes the 21-year-old defender 'needs some opportunities to feel alive'.

Shaw has not started a Premier League game for United since October and has not featured at all for the Red Devils since their 4-0 FA Cup fourth round victory over Wigan Athletic in January.

Mourinho was highly criticial of Shaw earlier in the season and recently informed the former Southampton starlet recently that he gives nothing away 'for free.' But the Portuguese is seemingly ready to re-introduce Shaw to the first team fold and says the England international has been working hard to force his way back into the Old Trafford reckoning.

"Luke Shaw is selected for tomorrow, so you won't need to have the guys at the Lowry taking pictures of the players, to see which ones are on the list." Mourinho said in his press conference.

"Luke is working hard, he's trying to improve, he improved by the physical point of view I can say that by good dedication, specific work and now he needs some opportunities to feel alive, he needs minutes on the pitch to show evolution is not physical but globally because a player is not just a better physical condition."

Shaw will be hoping to take any potential opportunity presented to him by the Manchester United boss with both hands against Bournemouth, who are only four points above the relegation zone. Eddie Howe's side's chances of leaving Old Trafford with three points are slim given the fact Manchester United have not lost in the league since November, but Mourinho is wary of what Bournemouth can offer.

"(Bournemouth are) a very tricky, dangerous team, with quality and ambition, who are not afraid to play", the Manchester United boss added. "They normally try to win matches and try not to draw."